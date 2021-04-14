ICYMI: Five WHL Alumni On The Move After The NHL Trade Deadline

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic we still saw plenty of trade activity the day of and leading up to the NHL Trade Deadline. Five WHL Alumni found themselves in different homes embracing new opportunities.

Curtis Lazar – Boston Bruins

Former Edmonton Oil King and Memorial Cup champion, Curtis Lazar finds himself on his fourth NHL team after being traded from the Buffalo Sabres to the Boston Bruins as part of the Taylor Hall trade. After finding his stride in Buffalo, Lazar will look to continue his momentum by embracing an experienced Bruins team. The checking line forward is expected to slide into Boston’s 4th line providing depth to the Bruins down the stretch.

Haydn Fleury – Anaheim Ducks

Haydn Fleury is going from coast to coast to join a rebuilding Anaheim Ducks team. The 2014 seventh overall draft pick from the Red Deer Rebels is currently in his fourth season in the NHL dressing in 167 games and tallying 24 points with the Carolina Hurricanes. Fleury played four seasons for the Rebels, serving as alternate captain and represented Team Canada in the 2016 World Juniors.

Brett Connolly – Chicago Blackhawks

Prince George Cougars all-time great and Stanley Cup Champion Brett Connolly is headed to the windy city of Chicago. The 10-year NHL veteran will look to become an asset on a young Blackhawks team who find themselves still in the hunt for that final playoff spot in the Central Division. Connolly brings in depth down the middle and can eat up minutes on both the power play and penalty kill.

Braydon Coburn – New York Islanders

Braydon Coburn will have another chance to compete for a Stanley Cup after a trade from the Ottawa Senators to the New York Islanders. The Calgary, Alberta native played an essential role in the bottom pairing of last year’s Stanley Cup Champions, the Tampa Bay Lightning. Known as a leader ever since his time with the Portland Winterhawks, the Islanders hope Coburn’s experience and leadership will be an integral part of a team poised for a run at the Cup.

Devan Dubnyk – Colorado Avalanche

Kamloops Blazers Alumni Devan Dubnyk will get another opportunity to chase the Stanley Cup. Dubnyk was traded from the San Jose Sharks to the red-hot Colorado Avalanche, who are ready to make a run at the greatest prize in hockey. Dubnyk will backup Phillip Grubauer but expect to see the 12-year NHL veteran to earn some reps in the creased during this year’s playoffs.