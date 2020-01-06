ICE’s McClennon named WHL On the Run Player of the Week

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Winnipeg ICE forward Connor McClennon has been named the WHL On the Run Player of the Week for the week ending January 5, 2020.

The 2020 NHL Draft prospect recorded 11 points (4G-7A) and a plus-eight rating in four games as the ICE took over the top spot in the WHL’s East Division, claiming six of a possible eight points from their week of action. Through 39 games, the ICE have a record of 24-14-1-0, good for 49 points.

In the ICE’s final game of 2019, McClennon scored twice in a 3-2 win against the Prince Albert Raiders, notching the first and third goals of the game. He was named the third star of the game and the second star of the night in the WHL.

Wednesday, McClennon raised his game with a goal and four points in a 6-1 win over the Saskatoon Blades. McClennon scored the opening goal of the game for the ICE and assisted on their third, fourth, and sixth goals. He was named the second star of the game for his performance.

Returning to home ice Saturday, McClennon posted a goal and three points in a 6-3 win against the Raiders. McClennon assisted on both of Winnipeg’s first two goals and scored their third, claiming the honours of third star of the game. In a 5-3 loss to the Raiders Sunday, McClennon recorded a pair of assists, extending his multi-point game streak to five.

A ‘B’-rated prospect for the 2020 NHL Draft, the 5-foot-8, 156-pound product of Wainwright, Alta. is enjoying a career year. Through 39 games in the 2019-20 WHL Regular Season, McClennon has 47 points (20G-27A), including five power-play goals, one short-handed goal, and three game-winning goals. He’s currently on an 11-game point streak, which has included nine multi-point games.

For his WHL career, the 17-year-old McClennon has appeared in 90 WHL regular season games, posting 76 points (34G-42A), including eight power-play goals, one short-handed goal, and five game-winning goals. The ICE originally selected McClennon second overall at the 2017 WHL Bantam Draft.

In the midst of a nine-game home stand, the ICE return to action on Wednesday, January 8 (7:30 p.m. CT) when they play host to the Medicine Hat Tigers at Wayne Fleming Arena.



