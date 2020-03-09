ICE’s Hughes named WHL Eli Wilson Goaltending Goaltender of the Week

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Winnipeg ICE goaltender Liam Hughes has been named the WHL Eli Wilson Goaltending Goaltender of the Week for the week ending March 8, 2020.

In two appearances, Hughes posted a 2-0-0-0 record, 0.50 goals-against average, made 49 saves on 50 shots for a 0.980 save percentage, and recorded a single shutout. The pair of wins factored into a three-game winning streak for the ICE, who have kept themselves in the conversation for the East Division title with a 37-24-1-0 record through 62 games, giving them 75 points.

Friday in Moose Jaw, Hughes made 15 saves on 16 shots as the ICE downed the Moose Jaw Warriors by a 4-1 score. Hughes stopped five shots in the first, nine in the second, and one in the third. Hughes held firm on two power-play opportunities for the Warriors throughout the contest.

Sunday at home, Hughes recorded a 34-save shutout as the ICE blanked the Prince Albert Raiders by a 3-0 score. Hughes made 11 saves in the first, nine in the second, and 14 in the third to hold the division-leading Raiders off the scoresheet. He was subsequently named the first star of the game as well as the first star of the night in the WHL.

The 6-foot-3, 197-pound product of Kelowna, B.C. has thrived this season with the ICE. The 20-year-old Hughes has posted a 20-11-0-0 record in 31 games while also maintaining a 2.55 GAA, 0.915 SV%, and three shutouts. Hughes was originally chosen by the Edmonton Oil Kings in the seventh round, 152nd overall, off the 2014 WHL Bantam Draft.

For his WHL career, Hughes has appeared in 109 WHL regular season games and has posted a 49-46-10-2 record, 3.14 GAA, 0.906 SV%, and three shutouts.

Hughes and the ICE are in action next against the Regina Pats on Wednesday, March 11 (7 p.m. MT) at the Brandt Centre.

WHL Eli Wilson Goaltending Goaltender of the Week

March 2 – March 8: Liam Hughes, Winnipeg ICE

February 24 – March 1: Mads Søgaard, Medicine Hat Tigers

February 17 – February 23: Dustin Wolf, Everett Silvertips

February 10 – February 16: Max Paddock, Prince Albert Raiders

February 3 – February 9: Ethan Anders, Red Deer Rebels

January 27 – February 2: Max Paddock, Prince Albert Raiders

January 20 – January 26: Taylor Gauthier, Prince George Cougars

January 13 – January 19: Jiri Patera, Brandon Wheat Kings

January 6 – January 12: Shane Farkas, Victoria Royals

December 30 – January 5: Jiri Patera, Brandon Wheat Kings

December 23 – December 29: Max Paddock, Regina Pats

December 9 – December 15: Sebastian Cossa, Edmonton Oil Kings

December 2 – December 8: Shane Farkas, Victoria Royals

November 25 – December 1: Roman Basran, Kelowna Rockets

November 18 – November 24: Roman Basran, Kelowna Rockets

November 11 – November 17: David Tendeck, Vancouver Giants

November 4 – November 10: Trent Miner, Vancouver Giants

October 28 – November 3: Joel Hofer, Portland Winterhawks

October 21 – October 27: Shane Farkas, Victoria Royals

October 14 – October 20: Dylan Garand, Kamloops Blazers

October 7 – October 13: Joel Hofer, Portland Winterhawks

September 30 – October 6: Ethan Anders, Red Deer Rebels

September 23 – September 29: Beck Warm, Tri-City Americans

September 20 – September 22: Roddy Ross, Seattle Thunderbirds

About the Western Hockey League

Regarded as the world’s finest development league for junior hockey players, the Western Hockey League (WHL) head office is based in Calgary, Alberta. The WHL consists of 22 member Clubs with 17 located in Western Canada and five in the U.S. Pacific Northwest. A member of the Canadian Hockey League, the WHL has been a leading supplier of talent for the National Hockey League for over 50 years. The WHL is also the leading provider of hockey scholarships with over 350 graduates each year receiving WHL Scholarships to pursue a post-secondary education of their choice. Each season, WHL players also form the nucleus of Canada’s National Junior Hockey Team.