ICE to represent Eastern Conference in 2023 WHL Championship Series presented by Nutrien

The Winnipeg ICE will represent the Eastern Conference in the 2023 WHL Championship Series presented by Nutrien.

The ICE claimed the Eastern Conference Championship Wednesday with a 3-2 victory over the Saskatoon Blades at SaskTel Centre in Saskatoon, winning the best-of-seven series in four games.

After falling behind 1-0 late in the first period, Winnipeg forward Connor McClennon cashed in with the first of his two Wednesday goals on the power-play, grabbing a rebound at the side of the Saskatoon crease to deposit his WHL Playoffs-leading 12th goal of the post-season.

The ICE outshot the Blades 16-4 in the second period, taking the lead through McClennon at the 13:30 mark when defenceman Graham Sward found him alone in front of the Saskatoon goal with a pass from the right point.

Blades forward Trevor Wong tied the game at 2-2 2:45 into the third period, but Winnipeg went ahead for good three-and-a-half minutes later when forward Briley Wood re-directed a hard pass over the shoulder of Saskatoon netminder Austin Elliott for his third goal of the playoffs.

In addition to McClennon, Buffalo Sabres prospect Matthew Savoie also enjoyed a multi-point game for the ICE, notching a pair of assists.

Goaltender Daniel Hauser turned aside 16 shots to earn his 12th win of the 2023 WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien.

With the victory, the ICE advance to the WHL Championship Series for the fourth time in Club history (2000, 2002, 2011), having won the Ed Chynoweth Cup in each of their three prior visits. The Club also captured the 2002 Memorial Cup in Guelph, Ont.

Winnipeg now awaits the winner of the 2023 Western Conference Championship presented by Nutrien between the Seattle Thunderbirds and Kamloops Blazers.

Seattle leads the best-of-seven series 2-1, with Game 4 slated for Thursday, May 4 in Kamloops (7:00 p.m. PT, Sandman Centre, WHL Live).