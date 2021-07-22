ICE sign pair of CHL Import Draft selections

The Winnipeg ICE have confirmed the signings of defencemen Martin Bohm and Maximilian Streule to WHL Standard Player Agreements.

Bohm, 18, was selected by the ICE in the first round, 59th overall in the 2021 CHL Import Draft.

The 5-foot-10, 175-pound rearguard is ranked 127th among International Skaters by NHL Central Scouting heading into the 2021 NHL Draft. Bohm played for Bili Tygri Liberec U20 in the Czech U20 league, registering 10 points (3G-7A) in eight appearances. Bohm has represented the Czech Republic at the U16 and U18 levels.

Streule, 17, was selected by the ICE in the second round, 65th overall in the 2021 CHL Import Draft.

The 5-foot-11, 175-pound defenceman from Zurich, Switzerland played for GCK Lions U20 in the U20-Elit league. This past season, Streule tallied 13 points (5G-8A) in 28 games played. Streule has represented his country on the U16, U17 and U18 levels and is eligible for the 2022 NHL Draft.