December 10, 2021

ICE sign Jonas Woo to WHL Standard Player Agreement

Winnipeg, Man. – The Winnipeg ICE are pleased to announce the signing of defenseman Jonas Woo, selected 18th overall in the first round of Thursday’s 2021 WHL Prospects Draft, to a WHL Standard Player Agreement.

The 5-foot-9, 150-pound blueliner, from Winnipeg, has 18 points (3G-15A) and 26 penalty minutes in 21 games with the Winnipeg Bruins in the Manitoba AAA U18 Hockey League.

Woo was named to the All Star Team at the 2021 WHL Cup where in five games he had two assists and four penalty minutes.

 

