ICE set franchise mark for wins in a season

The Winnipeg ICE soared to new heights Saturday with a 4-1 victory over the Prince Albert Raiders, setting a franchise record with the Club’s 54th victory of the 2022-23 season.

The previous high-water mark for wins in a single campaign for the ICE was 53, set last season. The 2006-07 Kootenay ICE collected 49 victories for the franchise’s third-highest wins total.

Buffalo Sabres prospect Matthew Savoie led the way for Winnipeg with three points Saturday in his side’s 4-1 win.

He’s one of two ICE skaters to accrue more than 90 points in 2022-23, joining 2023 NHL Draft prospect Zach Benson, who leads the Club with 98 points.

The 2022-23 Winnipeg ICE now hold a share of the League’s all-time high for wins in a 68-game regular season, coincidentally enough with the franchise they faced Saturday.

The 2018-19 Prince Albert Raiders collected 54 regular season victories en route to winning the WHL Championship.

Winnipeg, which has already clinched the top seed in the Eastern Conference ahead of the 2023 WHL Playoffs, has three games remaining in its regular season schedule, beginning Sunday with a rematch against the Raiders (5:05 p.m. CT, Wayne Fleming Arena).