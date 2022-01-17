ICE score defenceman Brown in deadline day trade with Giants

The Winnipeg ICE has acquired defenceman Tanner Brown from the Vancouver Giants in exchange for a first-round draft pick in the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft.

“Tanner brings grit, competitiveness and leadership to our team.” said President, General Manager & Alternate Governor Matt Cockell. “We are very pleased to add a player of Tanner’s caliber to our group.”

Originally selected by the Giants with the 24th overall pick in the 2017 WHL Draft, Brown heads to Winnipeg after appearing in 127 career games over the course of the past four seasons with Vancouver.

The product of Kelowna, B.C. has tallied 29 total points (6G-23A) during his WHL career, 14 of which have come during the 2021-22 WHL season.

TRADE | ICE acquire Tanner Brown from the @WHLGiants pic.twitter.com/PGzuUj0EVw — Winnipeg ICE (@WHLWpgICE) January 17, 2022