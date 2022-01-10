ICE pick up defenceman Newell in trade with Rockets
The Winnipeg ICE have acquired defenceman Jarod Newell from the Kelowna Rockets in exchange for a ninth-round selection in the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft.
The two Clubs announced the transaction Monday.
The product of Wainwright, Alta. was originally selected by the Tri-City Americans in the fourth round of the 2017 WHL Draft. The 6-foot-2, 194-pound blueliner has appeared in 53 career WHL games with Tri-City and Kelowna.
