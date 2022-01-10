MENU
January 10, 2022

ICE pick up defenceman Newell in trade with Rockets

Chris Wahl
by
Chris Wahl
Marissa Baecker

The Winnipeg ICE have acquired defenceman Jarod Newell from the Kelowna Rockets in exchange for a ninth-round selection in the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft.

The two Clubs announced the transaction Monday.

 The 19-year-old Newell joins the ICE after appearing in 38 games this season with Camrose of the Alberta Junior Hockey League.

The product of Wainwright, Alta. was originally selected by the Tri-City Americans in the fourth round of the 2017 WHL Draft. The 6-foot-2, 194-pound blueliner has appeared in 53 career WHL games with Tri-City and Kelowna.

