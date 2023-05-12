ICE on the hunt for their fourth WHL Championship

With a recently crowned Eastern Conference Championship in hand, the Winnipeg ICE will be on the hunt for their fourth Ed Chynoweth Cup as they will skate in the 2023 WHL Championship Series presented by Nutrien starting on Friday, May 12.

This marks the fourth time in team history — and first since 2011 — where the ICE will participate in the WHL’s Championship Series.

Last season, the ICE came close to the championship showdown but bowed out to the eventual 2022 WHL Champions, the Edmonton Oil Kings. This season, the ICE will look to follow in the Oil Kings footsteps by returning the WHL Championship back to the Eastern Conference.

Taking a quick glance at the history books, the WHL Championship Series has been warm to the frigid ICE, as the Club holds a perfect 3-0 record in the finals.

The Club’s first WHL Championship came in the 2000 WHL Playoffs, when the ICE defeated the Spokane Chiefs in six games. Despite Spokane jumping out to a two-game series lead, the ICE would inevitably win four straight games to secure the championship.

Games 5 and 6 of the series would both be decided by one goal. A 2-1 score in the fifth meeting followed by a 1-0 score in the sixth would give the ICE the series — and championship — win. Former ICE, Oil King and two-time Stanley Cup Champion, Jarret Stoll, would score the game-winning goal in each of the two games.

Two seasons later, the ICE would collect their second Ed Chynoweth Cup following a six-game series with the Red Deer Rebels during the 2002 WHL Playoffs. All six games of the championship series would be decided by one goal, while three of the ICE’s four wins came in the overtime periods.

Richard Hamula and Marek Svatos picked up the overtime tallies in Games 1 and 2, respectively, while Duncan Milroy would score in double overtime in Game 6 to win the Championship for the ICE. Milroy would also be named the 2002 WHL Playoffs Most Valuable Player following his 17-goal, 37-point post-season performance.

The ICE went on to win the Memorial Cup in 2002, taking the final, 6-3, against the Victoriaville Tigres of the QMJHL.

Most recently, the ICE won their third championship over the Portland Winterhawks in the 2011 WHL Playoffs.

In an almost identical fashion as the present-day ICE, the 2011 team found themselves in the Championship Series following a First Round 4-2 series victory over the Moose Jaw Warriors, a Second Round 4-0 series sweep of the Saskatoon Blades, and an Eastern Conference Championship 4-0 series sweep over the Medicine Hat Tigers.

In comparison, the 2023 ICE defeated the Medicine Hat Tigers 4-0 in the First Round, the Moose Jaw Warriors 4-2 in the Second Round, and the Saskatoon Blades 4-0 in the Eastern Conference Championship.

Both ICE Clubs would also face a U.S. Division Club in the WHL Championship.

Winnipeg will look to repeat history starting Friday, May 12, when Game 1 of the 2023 WHL Championship Series presented by Nutrien gets underway.