ICE netminder Hauser named WHL Goaltender of the Week

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Winnipeg ICE goaltender Daniel Hauser has been named WHL Goaltender of the Week for the week ending May 7, 2023.

The product of Chestermere, Alta. earned his second consecutive weekly honour by posting a 1.50 goals-against average and .917 save percentage over two starts as his ICE qualified for the 2023 WHL Championship Series presented by Nutrien.

Hauser, 19, began his week by turning aside 17 shots as Winnipeg posted a 5-1 victory over the Saskatoon Blades Tuesday, May 2 in Game 3 of the 2023 WHL Eastern Conference Championship presented by Nutrien.

The following evening, Hauser made 16 saves in a 3-2 ICE victory over the Blades, securing the Club’s first berth in the WHL Championship Series since 2011.

In 14 post-season appearances this spring, Hauser holds a 12-1 record to go along with a 2.35 goals-against average, .910 save percentage and one shutout.

He was originally selected by the ICE in the sixth round of the 2019 WHL Draft and in 116 career WHL regular season and playoff outings, Hauser holds a career 98-10-3-0 record, a 2.24 goals-against average, .913 save percentage and 12 shutouts.

Daniel Hauser and the Winnipeg ICE will face either the Seattle Thunderbirds or Kamloops Blazers in the 2023 WHL Championship Series presented by Nutrien beginning Friday, May 12. The Thunderbirds hold a 3-2 series lead over the Blazers in the 2023 WHL Western Conference Championship presented by Nutrien, with Game 6 of the best-of-seven series slated for Monday, May 8 (7:00 p.m. PT, Sandman Centre).