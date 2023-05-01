ICE netminder Hauser named WHL Goaltender of the Week

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Winnipeg ICE goaltender Daniel Hauser has been named WHL Goaltender of the Week for the week ending April 30, 2023.

The product of Chestermere, Alta. posted a 1.33 goals-against average, .944 save percentage and one shutout over his three appearances this past week, helping the ICE earn a 2-0 series lead in the 2023 WHL Eastern Conference Championship presented by Nutrien in the process.

Hauser, 19, began his week by turning aside 25 shots as Winnipeg completed a six-game series victory over the Moose Jaw Warriors Monday, April 24 to advance to the Eastern Conference Championship.

On Friday, April 28, Hauser stopped all 16 shots he faced in the series opener versus the Saskatoon Blades, helping the ICE earn a 3-0 victory.

It was the 5-foot-11, 156-pound puck-stopper’s second career post-season clean sheet.

Hauser completed his week’s work with a 27-save performance Saturday, April 29 in a 6-2 Winnipeg triumph over Saskatoon.

In 12 post-season appearances this spring, Hauser holds a 10-1 record to go along with a 2.50 goals-against average, .910 save percentage and one shutout.

He was originally selected by the ICE in the sixth round of the 2019 WHL Draft and in 114 career WHL regular season and playoff outings, Hauser holds a career 96-10-3-0 record, a 2.25 goals-against average, .913 save percentage and 12 shutouts.

Daniel Hauser and the Winnipeg ICE continue the 2023 WHL Eastern Conference Championship presented by Nutrien versus the Saskatoon Blades, with Game 3 of the best-of-seven series slated for Tuesday, May 2 (7:00 p.m. MT, SaskTel Centre).