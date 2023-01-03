ICE netminder Hauser named WHL Goaltender of the Week

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Winnipeg ICE goaltender Daniel Hauser has been named WHL Goaltender of the Week for the week ending January 1, 2023.

Hauser posted a 1-1-0-0 record across two starts last week to go along with a 1.01 goals-against average, .957 save percentage and one shutout.

The product of Chestermere, Alta. began his week by turning aside 21 shots Wednesday, December 28 as his ICE dropped a 3-1 road decision versus the Moose Jaw Warriors.

The 18-year-old turned in a 23-save shutout performance Friday, December 30, helping Winnipeg blank the Saskatoon Blades 2-0.

With the win, Hauser retained a share of the lead among WHL netminders with his 20th victory of the season.

Originally selected by the ICE in the sixth round of the 2019 WHL Draft, Hauser boasts a career 61-5-2-0 record, 2.24 goals-against average, .911 save percentage and 10 shutouts across 70 WHL regular season appearances.

Daniel Hauser and the Winnipeg ICE return to action Sunday, January 8 when they play host to the Portland Winterhawks (5:05 p.m. CT, Wayne Fleming Arena).

About the Western Hockey League

Regarded as the world’s finest development league for junior hockey players, the Western Hockey League (WHL) head office is based in Calgary, Alberta. The WHL consists of 22 member Clubs with 17 located in Western Canada and five in the U.S. Pacific Northwest. A member of the Canadian Hockey League, the WHL has been a leading supplier of talent for the National Hockey League for over 50 years. The WHL is also the leading provider of hockey scholarships with over 375 graduates each year receiving WHL Scholarships to pursue a post-secondary education of their choice. Each season, WHL players also form the nucleus of Canada’s National Junior Hockey Team.