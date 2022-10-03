ICE netminder Hauser named WHL Goaltender of the Week

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Winnipeg ICE goaltender Daniel Hauser has been named WHL Goaltender of the Week for the week ending October 2, 2022.

The product of Chestermere, Alta. recorded a 1.00 goals-against average, .964 save percentage and one shutout across two starts this past week, helping the ICE start the 2022-23 WHL Regular Season with a 4-0-0-0 record.

Hauser began his week with a 26-save performance Wednesday, September 28 as Winnipeg defeated the Prince Albert Raiders 6-2.

Two nights later, the 18-year-old collected a 27-save shutout at Swift Current, earning First Star honours in the process.

Friday’s shutout was the ninth of Hauser’s WHL career; he led the League with eight clean sheets during the 2021-22 season.

The 5-foot-11, 156-pound puck-stopper was originally selected by the ICE in the sixth round of the 2019 WHL Draft and in 51 career WHL regular season games, Hauser holds a 44-3-2-0 record, a 2.15 goals-against average and .913 save percentage.

Hauser and the Winnipeg ICE are next in action Friday, October 7 when they pay a visit to the Regina Pats (7:00 p.m. MT, Brandt Centre).

About the Western Hockey League

Regarded as the world’s finest development league for junior hockey players, the Western Hockey League (WHL) head office is based in Calgary, Alberta. The WHL consists of 22 member Clubs with 17 located in Western Canada and five in the U.S. Pacific Northwest. A member of the Canadian Hockey League, the WHL has been a leading supplier of talent for the National Hockey League for over 50 years. The WHL is also the leading provider of hockey scholarships with over 375 graduates each year receiving WHL Scholarships to pursue a post-secondary education of their choice. Each season, WHL players also form the nucleus of Canada’s National Junior Hockey Team.