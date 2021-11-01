MENU
SUBSCRIBE TO WHL LIVE
November 1, 2021

ICE netminder Hauser named WHL Goaltender of the Week

Winnipeg ICE WHL Goaltender of the Week
Western Hockey League
by
Western Hockey League

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Winnipeg ICE netminder Daniel Hauser has been named WHL Goaltender of the Week for the week ending October 31, 2021.

The 17-year-old posted back-to-back wins, a 1.00 goals-against average and 0.966 save percentage for the ICE on the road this past week, earning his first career WHL shutout as Winnipeg finished the month of October with a 12-1-0-0 record.

Hauser began his week with a 27-save performance Wednesday, October 27 in a 3-2 ICE victory against the Calgary Hitmen.

On Saturday, October 30, the product of Chestermere, Alta. stopped all 29 shots he faced as Winnipeg blanked the Lethbridge Hurricanes 7-0. Hauser, who was named the game’s third star, upped his season record to 7-0-0-0 in the process.

The 5-foot-11, 160-pound goaltender was originally selected by the ICE in the sixth round of the 2019 WHL Draft. In 15 career WHL games, all with Winnipeg, Hauser holds a 14-0-1-0 record to go along with a 2.46 goals-against average and 0.911 save percentage.

Hauser and the ICE next hit the ice Thursday, November 4 when they take on the Red Deer Rebels (7:00 p.m. CT, Wayne Fleming Arena).

More News
Forward Sasha Mutala returns to Americans
4 hours ago
Kraken prospect Evans named WHL Player of the Week
6 hours ago
1:00
Real Canadian Superstore Save of the Night - October 31, 2021
1 day ago
0:32
WHL Highlight of the Night - October 31, 2021
1 day ago
5:35
Highlights: Rebels (3) at Hitmen (2)
1 day ago
Wheat Kings acquire forward Roberts from Americans
1 day ago