ICE netminder Hauser named WHL Goaltender of the Week

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Winnipeg ICE netminder Daniel Hauser has been named WHL Goaltender of the Week for the week ending October 31, 2021.

The 17-year-old posted back-to-back wins, a 1.00 goals-against average and 0.966 save percentage for the ICE on the road this past week, earning his first career WHL shutout as Winnipeg finished the month of October with a 12-1-0-0 record.

Hauser began his week with a 27-save performance Wednesday, October 27 in a 3-2 ICE victory against the Calgary Hitmen.

On Saturday, October 30, the product of Chestermere, Alta. stopped all 29 shots he faced as Winnipeg blanked the Lethbridge Hurricanes 7-0. Hauser, who was named the game’s third star, upped his season record to 7-0-0-0 in the process.

The 5-foot-11, 160-pound goaltender was originally selected by the ICE in the sixth round of the 2019 WHL Draft. In 15 career WHL games, all with Winnipeg, Hauser holds a 14-0-1-0 record to go along with a 2.46 goals-against average and 0.911 save percentage.

Hauser and the ICE next hit the ice Thursday, November 4 when they take on the Red Deer Rebels (7:00 p.m. CT, Wayne Fleming Arena).