ICE netminder Hauser named WHL Goaltender of the Month

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Winnipeg ICE goaltender Daniel Hauser has been named the WHL Goaltender of the Month for the month of March.

The product of Chestermere, Alta. recorded a 6-1-0-0 record over his seven regular season and playoff appearances in March to go along with a 2.01 goals-against average and .929 save percentage as the ICE secured the Club’s second consecutive Scotty Munro Memorial Trophy as WHL Regular Season Champions.

Hauser limited his opponents to one goal on four occasions in March including during a First Round playoff preview March 7 versus the Medicine Hat Tigers and on back-to-back occasions against the Prince Albert Raiders March 18 and 19.

The 19-year-old set the ICE franchise record for wins during a single regular season in March too, finishing the 2022-23 WHL Regular Season with 37 victories.

He closed out his month of March with a 33-save performance in Winnipeg’s playoff opener, helping the ICE dispatch the Tigers 5-3.

Originally selected by Winnipeg ICE in the sixth round of the 2019 WHL Draft, Hauser holds a career 88-9-3-0 record, 2.23 goals-against average, .913 save percentage and 11 shutouts over his 104 career regular season and playoff contests.

Daniel Hauser and the Winnipeg ICE are next in action Tuesday, April 4 when they continue the First Round of the 2023 WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien against the Medicine Hat Tigers (7:00 p.m. MT, Co-op Place). Winnipeg leads the best-of-seven series 2-0.