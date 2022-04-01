ICE netminder Hauser named WHL Goaltender of the Month

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Winnipeg ICE netminder Daniel Hauser has been named the WHL Goaltender of the Month for the month of March.

The 18-year-old posted an 11-0-0-0 record in March, to go along with a 1.58 goals-against average, a .923 save percentage and four shutouts, becoming the first WHL goaltender in six years to register 11 or more victories during a calendar month as Winnipeg posted a 13-0-1-1 record over the past 31 days.

The product of Chestermere, Alta. blanked the Calgary Hitmen, Moose Jaw Warriors and earned a pair of clean sheets against the Brandon Wheat Kings in March to up his league-leading shutout total to seven.

Hauser also leads the WHL with a 2.03 goals-against average.

He set a Canadian Hockey League record earlier this season for games started to begin a career without a regulation loss, registering a 20-0-2-0 record over his first 22 starts in the WHL.

The 5-foot-11, 160-pound puck-stopper was originally selected by the ICE in the sixth round of the 2019 WHL Draft. In 42 career WHL regular season appearances with Winnipeg, Hauser holds a 36-2-2-0 record, a 2.24 goals-against average, .909 save percentage and seven shutouts.

Hauser and the Winnipeg ICE are next in action Friday, April 1 as they visit the Regina Pats in a game that can be viewed on TSN Digital (7:00 p.m. MT, Brandt Centre).

