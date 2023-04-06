ICE move on to Second Round of 2023 WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien

The Winnipeg ICE have advanced to the Second Round of the 2023 WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien.

The 2023 Scotty Munro Memorial Trophy winners advanced by virtue of a four-game sweep of the Medicine Hat Tigers, capped by a 3-2 victory Wednesday in Medicine Hat.

The ICE recorded their first sweep since the then- Kootenay ICE dispatched the Tigers in the 2011 Eastern Conference Championship.

Winnipeg reached the Eastern Conference Championship in 2022 and finished the 2022-23 WHL Regular Season with a Club-record 57 wins and 115 points.

Buffalo Sabres prospect Matthew Savoie led the ICE offensively during the four-game series with Medicine Hat, totalling nine points on the strength of six goals and three assists.

Netminder Daniel Hauser, the reigning WHL Goaltender of the Month, earned all four victories in goal, posting a .925 save percentage in the series.

Winnipeg now awaits its Second Round opponent.