ICE hang on to win Game 1 of 2023 WHL Championship Series presented by Nutrien

Winnipeg, Man. – The Winnipeg ICE got out to a quick start and held on tight, claiming a 3-2 victory over the Seattle Thunderbirds in Game 1 of the 2023 WHL Championship Series presented by Nutrien Friday night at Canada Life Centre.

Ottawa Senators prospect Carson Latimer (Surrey, B.C.) scored what stood as the game-winning goal 7:02 into the second period. Veteran forward Owen Pederson (Stony Plain, Alta.) logged two primary assists and goaltender Daniel Hauser (Chestermere, Alta.) made 27 saves for his WHL-leading 13th win of the 2023 WHL Playoffs.

“It always feels good to contribute and help the team out,” Latimer said. “So I’m happy I was able to do that, but at the same time, what a great play by [Pederson] behind the net. It’s everyone out there that makes it happen.”

The ICE built a 2-0 lead in the first period thanks to Connor McClennon (Wainwright, Alta.) and Evan Friesen (Winnipeg, Man).

McClennon, the 20-year-old veteran of five WHL seasons, registered his 14th goal of the 2023 WHL Playoffs with a power-play effort at the 9:13 mark of the first period, firing a quick wrister to the short side of Thunderbirds goaltender Thomas Milic (Coquitlam, B.C.).

“It was super exciting to get to play in this building,” McClennon said of Game 1 at Canada Life Centre. “We fed off the crowd early and it was huge to get that first goal and the 3-0 lead. [The crowd] helped us all night long.”

The 18-year-old Friesen notched his fifth goal of the 2023 WHL Playoffs, depositing a Pederson rebound into a yawning cage with 4:38 to go in the opening period.

The ICE scored their third straight goal thanks to Latimer, whose second goal of the playoffs made it 3-0 for the home team.

“I liked the way we started,” said James Patrick, Head Coach of the ICE. “Coming off nine days off, you always wonder about it. I liked a lot of things we did. There are still some areas we have to clean up – probably the last 3.5 minutes… that was a bit of a concern, but outside that, there was a lot of good in the game.

“It was a great atmosphere. It felt great on the bench and I could tell our players were real excited.”

The Thunderbirds pushed back in the third period, with Nashville Predators prospect Reid Schaefer (Spruce Grove, Alta.) striking for his seventh goal of the post-season a mere 28 seconds in. The 6-foot-4, 219-pound left winger registered a game-high six shots on goal in Game 1 for the Thunderbirds.

“Not the start we wanted in the first and second [periods] so we really keyed on a big start in the third,” Schaefer said. “Getting that goal was a real team booster. It gave us a little bit of life. We continued to play hard.”

Chicago Blackhawks prospect Kevin Korchinski (Saskatoon, Sask.) scored with 1:42 to go in regulation, his second goal of the playoffs making it a 3-2 game and inducing a fit of fingernail biting into the 5,531 fans in attendance at Canada Life Centre.

With 1:13 to go and Milic on the bench for the extra attacker, Montreal Canadiens prospect Jared Davidson (Edmonton, Alta.) rocketed a slapshot off the crossbar behind Hauser and the ICE narrowly avoided danger once again. Moments later, a goalmouth scramble saw the Thunderbirds come close, but Hauser battled to preserve the one-goal edge and the ICE held on for a 3-2 triumph and a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven 2023 WHL Championship Series presented by Nutrien.

“When they pulled the goalie, they got some good looks, we got a great break, but there were probably four or five pucks we could have gotten out of the zone,” Patrick said. “Whether it was nerves or bounces, we’re going to learn from it.

Milic suffered only his third loss of the 2023 WHL Playoffs, making 25 saves at the other end of the rink for Seattle.

“It wasn’t our best game,” said Matt O’Dette, Head Coach of the Thunderbirds. “We were slow out of the gates. I thought we got better as the game went on. [The ICE] executed well and cashed in on their chances the first part of the game. That was the difference.”

The Thunderbirds and ICE resume the 2023 WHL Championship Series presented by Nutrien Saturday, May 13 with Game 2 at Canada Life Centre (6 p.m. CT, WHL Live).

Notes: Minnesota Wild prospect Carson Lambos (Winnipeg, Man.) sent a team-high six shots on goal for the ICE … Ottawa Senators prospect Zack Ostapchuk (St. Albert, Alta.) was the busiest centreman, successful on 59.3 per cent (16/27) of his draws for the ICE … Winnipeg Jets prospect Brad Lambert (Lahti, Finland) recorded an assist, four shots on goal and went 50 per cent (10/20) in the faceoff circle for the Thunderbirds …

2023 WHL Championship Series presented by Nutrien – Game Schedule

GAME 1 – Friday May 12 – Seattle Thunderbirds (2) at Winnipeg ICE (3)

GAME 2 – Saturday, May 13 – Seattle Thunderbirds at Winnipeg ICE – 6 p.m. CT

GAME 3 – Tuesday, May 16 – Winnipeg ICE at Seattle Thunderbirds – 7:05 p.m. PT

GAME 4 – Wednesday, May 17 – Winnipeg ICE at Seattle Thunderbirds – 7:05 p.m. PT

GAME 5* – Friday, May 19 – Winnipeg ICE at Seattle Thunderbirds – 7:05 p.m. PT

GAME 6* – Sunday, May 21 – Seattle Thunderbirds at Winnipeg ICE – 7 p.m. CT

GAME 7* – Monday, May 22 – Seattle Thunderbirds at Winnipeg ICE – 5 p.m. CT

The winner of the best-of-seven series will advance to the 2023 Memorial Cup presented by Kia in Kamloops, B.C., which is scheduled for Friday, May 26 through Sunday, June 4.

Games 1 and 2 of the WHL Championship Series are available exclusively on WHL Live on CHL TV. Games 3 through 7 of the WHL Championship Series will be broadcast nationally by TSN. Check local listings for up-to-date television schedules.