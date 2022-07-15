ICE forward Savoie signs ELC with Sabres

Winnipeg ICE forward Matthew Savoie has signed a three-year entry-level contract with the NHL’s Buffalo Sabres.

The Sabres announced the signing of Savoie on Friday afternoon.

Selected by the Sabres with the ninth overall pick in first round the 2022 NHL Draft back on July 7, Savoie led the ICE in scoring during the 2021-22 WHL Regular Season, tallying 90 points (35G-55A) in 65 games. He was named to the WHL East Division First All-Star Team for his efforts.

Savoie is in Buffalo to take in Sabres development camp, though he is not participating as he rehabs an injury sustained during the 2022 WHL Playoffs.

“The top NHL teams, they have good centremen,” said Kevyn Adams, General Manager of the Sabres. “We feel we have added some good talent to our lineup. And we’ll be patient… We’re not going to be in a spot where we’re going to rush anyone. We’re going to let these guys develop.”

Savoie – an 18-year-old product of St. Albert, Alta. – was originally selected by the ICE with the first-overall pick in the 2019 WHL Draft. Over 87 career WHL Regular Season games, the 5-foot-9, 178-pound pivot has registered 97 points (35G-62A). He added another 12 points (6G-6A) in 10 games during the 2022 WHL Playoffs.