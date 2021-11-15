ICE forward Savoie named WHL Player of the Week

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Winnipeg ICE forward Matthew Savoie has been named WHL Player of the Week for the week ending November 14, 2021.

Savoie, who is eligible for the 2022 NHL Draft, amassed eight points (2G-6A) in a trio of home victories this past week as Winnipeg improved its regular season record to 17-1-0-0.

On Wednesday, November 10, the 17-year-old scored a power-play marker and added three assists as the ICE defeated the Lethbridge Hurricanes 5-1.

The product of St. Albert, Alta. added three more points to his ledger Saturday, November 13 in a 4-1 Winnipeg win against the Saskatoon Blades, earning his second first-star honour of the week in the process.

Savoie then chipped in with one assist Sunday, November 14 as the ICE closed out their week with a 6-0 triumph against the Blades. With his second-period helper, Savoie moved into a tie for the WHL scoring lead with 29 points (8G-21A).

The 5-foot-9, 178-pound centre also won 26 of his 35 face-off attempts in the two-game series against Saskatoon.

Savoie was originally selected by Winnipeg with the first overall selection in the 2019 WHL Draft. In 40 career WHL regular season appearances, all with the ICE, Savoie has tallied 36 points (8G-28A). He is one of two ICE forwards, and three WHL players given “A” ratings on the recently-released NHL Central Scouting Players to Watch list ahead of the 2022 NHL Draft.

Savoie and the ICE next hit the ice Friday, November 19 when they open a two-game Central Division road trip against the Swift Current Broncos (7:00 p.m. CT, Innovation Credit Union i-Plex).

