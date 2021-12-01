ICE forward Savoie named McSweeney’s WHL Player of the Month

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Winnipeg ICE forward Matthew Savoie has been named the McSweeney’s WHL Player of the Month for the month of November.

Savoie, who is eligible for the 2022 NHL Draft, recorded 22 points (7G-15A) in 10 November appearances, and begins the month of December as the WHL scoring leader with 39 points (13G-26A).

The product of St. Albert, Alta. recorded three or more points during a game five times in November, highlighted by a four-point outing November 10 against the Lethbridge Hurricanes.

In addition to his point production, Savoie has exhibited prowess in the faceoff circle, winning 59.8% of his faceoff attempts (106/177) during the month of November.

Savoie was one of three WHL players recently rated as “A” prospects in NHL Central Scouting’s Preliminary Players to Watch list ahead of the 2022 NHL Draft.

The 5-foot-9, 178-pound forward was originally selected by the Winnipeg ICE with the first overall pick in the 2019 WHL Draft. In 45 career WHL regular season outings, all with Winnipeg, Savoie has compiled 46 points (13G-33A).

Savoie and the ICE are next in action Friday, December 3 when they open a two game home series with the Saskatoon Blades (7:00 p.m. CT, Wayne Fleming Arena).

About the Western Hockey League

Regarded as the world’s finest development league for junior hockey players, the Western Hockey League (WHL) head office is based in Calgary, Alberta. The WHL consists of 22 member Clubs with 17 located in Western Canada and five in the U.S. Pacific Northwest. A member of the Canadian Hockey League, the WHL has been a leading supplier of talent for the National Hockey League for over 50 years. The WHL is also the leading provider of hockey scholarships with over 375 graduates each year receiving WHL Scholarships to pursue a post-secondary education of their choice. Each season, WHL players also form the nucleus of Canada’s National Junior Hockey Team.