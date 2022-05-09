ICE forward Pederson named WHL Player of the Week

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Winnipeg ICE forward Owen Pederson has been named WHL Player of the Week for the week ending May 8, 2022.

The product of Stony Plain, Alta. recorded five points (1G-4A) in a pair of WHL Playoffs appearances for Winnipeg this past week, helping the ICE claim a 2-0 lead in its best-of-seven series against the Moose Jaw Warriors.

The 20-year-old began his week, and the Second Round of the 2022 WHL Playoffs by recording three points (1G-2A) in the series opener with Moose Jaw Friday, May 6, a 6-1 Winnipeg victory.

Pederson, who drew the primary assist on linemate Jack Finley’s game-winning marker, was named the game’s First Star.

He then added two assists, including on the game-winning goal, in Game 2 Saturday, May 7 as part of a 7-0 ICE triumph.

Pederson begins the week sitting second among Winnipeg skaters in assists (seven) and third on the Club in points (11) during the 2022 WHL Playoffs. He is also tied for the team lead with two game-winning markers.

The 6-foot-3, 205-pound forward was originally selected by the ICE in the fifth round of the 2017 WHL Draft. In 179 career WHL regular season and playoff appearances, Pederson has totalled 142 points (66G-76A).

Pederson and the Winnipeg ICE now take their 2-0 series lead on the road, as Winnipeg’s Second Round series with the Moose Jaw Warriors continues in Saskatchewan. Game 3 is slated for Tuesday, May 10 (7:00 p.m. MT, Mosaic Place).

