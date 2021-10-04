ICE forward Pederson named WHL Player of the Week

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Winnipeg ICE forward Owen Pederson has been named WHL Player of the Week for the week ending October 3, 2021.

Pederson, a 19-year-old product of Stony Plain, Alta., recorded six points (3G-3A) in two games this past week as the ICE posted a pair of victories over their provincial rivals, the Brandon Wheat Kings.

On Friday, October 1, the veteran left winger put up two points (1G-1A), and registered a team-leading nine shots on goal as Winnipeg skated to a 10-2 victory over Brandon at Westoba Place.

Saturday, October 2, the 6-foot-3, 205-pound forward enjoyed a four-point night (2G-2A), scoring the game-winning goal on a power play 6:19 into the second period as the ICE posted a 7-1 victory in their home opener.

Pederson finished the weekend as the early leader in the WHL scoring race, one point better than a trio of players including Winnipeg teammate Mikey Milne.

Dating back to the 2020-21 WHL season, Pederson has recorded points in 14 of his last 16 games.

Pederson was originally selected by the ICE in the fifth round (89th overall) of the 2017 WHL Draft. In 124 career WHL regular season games, he has collected 94 points (48G-46A).

Pederson and the Winnipeg ICE go in search of a third straight victory to start the 2021-22 campaign when they host the Regina Pats Wednesday, October 6 at 7:00 p.m. CT at the Wayne Fleming Arena.

