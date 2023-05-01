ICE forward McClennon named WHL Player of the Week

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Winnipeg ICE forward Connor McClennon has been named WHL Player of the Week for the week ending April 30, 2023.

The 20-year-old forward led all WHL skaters with five goals this past week, finishing the seven-day span with six points (5G-1A) from three appearances as Winnipeg jumped out to a 2-0 series lead in the 2023 WHL Eastern Conference Championship presented by Nutrien.

The product of Wainwright, Alta. began his week with two goals including a game-winning tally Monday, April 24, as the ICE completed a six-game Second Round series victory with an 8-2 win over the Moose Jaw Warriors.

McClennon opened the Eastern Conference Championship with four shots on goal Friday, April 28 as Winnipeg shut out the Saskatoon Blades 3-0.

The following night, he recorded a hat-trick, adding one assist in a 6-2 ICE victory in Game 2 of the best-of-seven series.

In 12 post-season appearances this spring, the 5-foot-8, 164-pound forward has collected 17 points (10G-7A) and sits second among Winnipeg scoring leaders during the playoffs.

McClennon was originally selected by the ICE with the second-overall pick in the 2017 WHL Draft; in 270 WHL regular season and playoff appearances, he has totalled 322 points (156G-166A).

Connor McClennon and the Winnipeg ICE continue the 2023 WHL Eastern Conference Championship presented by Nutrien versus the Saskatoon Blades, with Game 3 of the best-of-seven series slated for Tuesday, May 2 (7:00 p.m. MT, SaskTel Centre).