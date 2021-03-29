ICE forward Krebs named WHL Player of the Week presented by Journie Rewards

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Winnipeg ICE forward Peyton Krebs has been named WHL Player of the Week presented by Journie Rewards for the week ending March 28, 2021.

Krebs, a 20-year-old prospect of the Vegas Golden Knights, recorded 11 points (3G-8A) in four games this past week, as the ICE went 2-2-0-0 in the WHL’s Subway Hub Centre in Regina.

On Tuesday, March 23, Krebs enjoyed a three-assist night as the ICE defeated the Regina Pats by an 8-3 margin. Each of the helpers dishes by Krebs were of the primary variety. The 5-foot-11, 180-pound product of Okotoks, Alta. was named second star for his efforts.

Thursday, March 25, Krebs turned in another multi-point performance, securing two points (1G-1A) in a 4-3 loss to the Brandon Wheat Kings. He was named third star in the contest. Friday, March 26, the former first-overall WHL Draft selection enjoyed his third consecutive multi-point night, recording three points (1G-2A) in a 7-4 loss to the Swift Current Broncos.

Wrapping up the weekend on Sunday, March 28, Krebs strung together his fourth straight multi-point outing, posting three points (1G-2A) in a 4-1 win over the Moose Jaw Warriors. Krebs’ sixth goal of the season came midway through the first period and went on to stand as the game-winner. He added two primary assists for good measure and was named the first star of the game.

Through nine games of the 2020-21 WHL season, Krebs leads the ICE in scoring and sits third in WHL scoring with 17 points (6G-11A).

A fourth-year forward, Krebs was originally selected by the Kootenay ICE with the first-overall pick in the 2016 WHL Draft. In 184 career WHL regular season games, he has collected 205 points (55G-150A).

Krebs and the ICE will continue with life in the WHL’s Subway Hub Centre on Wednesday, March 31 (6 p.m. MT) when they take on the Saskatoon Blades.

WHL Player of the Week presented by Journie Rewards

March 1, 2021 – Dylan Guenther, Edmonton Oil Kings

March 8, 2021 – Jalen Luypen, Edmonton Oil Kings

March 15, 2021 – Cole Clayton, Medicine Hat Tigers

March 22, 2021 – Nolan Ritchie, Brandon Wheat Kings

