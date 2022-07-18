ICE forward Geekie inks entry-level contract with Arizona Coyotes

Coyotes general manager Bill Armstrong announced the signing Monday. Geekie was selected by Arizona with the 11th-overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft July 7 in Montreal.

The Arizona Coyotes have signed Winnipeg ICE forward Conor Geekie to a three-year, entry-level contract.

“We are very pleased to sign Conor to an entry-level contract,” said Armstrong. “He is a big, skilled, two-way center with good vision and a strong hockey IQ. We look forward to watching his development.”

The 6-foot-4, 205-pound forward helped guide the ICE to the Scotty Munro Memorial Trophy as WHL Regular Season Champions during the 2021-22 campaign. The product of Strathclair, Man. recorded 70 points (24G-46A) as Winnipeg completed the regular season with a League-best 111 points.

Geekie added 11 points (3G-8A) in 15 playoff outings as the ICE reached the Eastern Conference Championship series.

He was originally selected by Winnipeg with the second-overall pick in the 2019 WHL Draft, and in 94 career regular season outings has amassed 93 points (33G-60A).

Geekie joins fellow ICE forward Matthew Savoie (ninth-overall, Buffalo Sabres) as a signed NHL prospect less than two weeks after being selected in the 2022 NHL Draft.