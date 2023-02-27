ICE forward Benson named WHL Player of the Week

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Winnipeg ICE forward Zach Benson has been named WHL Player of the Week for the week ending February 26, 2023.

The 2023 NHL Draft prospect, ranked seventh among North American Skaters by NHL Central Scouting, led all WHL skaters with 13 points (5G-8A) over the past week, helping Winnipeg collect four road victories in the process.

The product of Chilliwack, B.C. began his week Monday, February 20 by scoring a short-handed goal and adding an assist as Winnipeg doubled up the Swift Current Broncos 4-2.

Two days later, Benson scored the game’s opening goal and added three helpers as the ICE defeated the Calgary Hitmen 5-2.

On Friday, February 24, Benson earned First Star honours in a 2-1 victory over the Red Deer Rebels, earning an assist on linemate Matthew Savoie’s game-winning goal.

He capped off his impressive week by setting a career high with six points in an 8-1 win over the Edmonton Oil Kings Sunday, February 26, registering his third hat-trick of the 2022-23 regular season.

The 17-year-old forward begins the week ranked second among WHL skaters this season in assists (59), points (92) and short-handed goals (six).

Benson was originally selected by the Winnipeg ICE with the 14th-overall pick in the 2020 WHL Prospects Draft. In 136 career WHL regular season contests, he has totalled 175 points (68G-107A).

Zach Benson and the Winnipeg ICE are next in action Tuesday, February 28 when they conclude a two-game road series versus the Edmonton Oil Kings (11:00 a.m. MT, Rogers Place).

