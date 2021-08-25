ICE defenceman Lambos signs entry-level deal with Wild

In 64 career WHL games, all with the ICE, Lambos has recorded 33 points (9G-24A). The 6-foot-1, 197-pound rearguard led all WHL rookie defencemen in scoring with 32 points (8G-24A) during the 2019 season.

Lambos was originally selected by the ICE with the second overall pick in the 2018 WHL Draft.