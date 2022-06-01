ICE coach Patrick wins Dunc McCallum Memorial Trophy as 2021-22 WHL Coach of the Year

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today Winnipeg ICE coach James Patrick has won the Dunc McCallum Trophy as WHL Coach of the Year.

In his fifth season behind the bench with the ICE, Patrick guided the Club to its best-ever regular season record, finishing the 2021-22 Regular Season with a 53-10-3-2 record, good for 111 points and the Scotty Munro Memorial Trophy as WHL Regular Season Champions.

“I’m very thankful, very surprised. Over my five years I have learned there are a lot of great coaches in this league and many worthy candidates who do great jobs with their teams,” said Patrick.

“I’m very fortunate I coach a number of good players. I am lucky to be part of this group” he added.

Patrick, who played 1,280 NHL games with the New York Rangers, Hartford Whalers, Calgary Flames and Buffalo Sabres, has been the head coach of the ICE since 2017, compiling a 149-122-24 record as a WHL head coach.

He becomes the fourth member of the ICE franchise to be named WHL Coach of the Year, joining Ryan McGill (2012-13), Mark Holick (2009-10) and two-time recipient Cory Clouston (2004-05, 2006-07).

The Dunc McCallum Memorial Trophy is presented annually to the WHL coach who has had the greatest impact upon his Club’s performance during the WHL Regular Season.

The trophy is named in memory of Dunc McCallum, who was twice named WHL Coach of the Year while building the Wheat Kings into a WHL powerhouse in the 1970s. From 1976 to 1981, McCallum compiled an impressive regular season record of 251-123-41 while behind the bench of the Wheat Kings.

WHL Coach of the Year Nominees

B.C. Division – Kris Mallette – Kelowna Rockets

Central Division – Steve Konowalchuk – Red Deer Rebels

U.S. Division – Dennis Williams – Everett Silvertips

The 2022 WHL Awards were voted on by WHL General Managers and members of the media.

Winners of the Dunc McCallum Memorial Trophy / WHL Coach of the Year (since 2002)

2021-22: James Patrick, Winnipeg ICE

2020-21: Not presented due to COVID-19

2019-20: Brad Lauer, Edmonton Oil Kings

2018-19: Marc Habscheid, Prince Albert Raiders

2017-18: Manny Viveiros, Swift Current Broncos

2016-17: John Paddock, Regina Pats

2015-16: Dave Lowry, Victoria Royals

2014-15: John Paddock, Regina Pats

2013-14: Dave Lowry, Victoria Royals

2012-13: Ryan McGill, Kootenay ICE

2011-12: Jim Hiller, Tri-City Americans *

2010-11: Don Nachbaur, Spokane Chiefs

2009-10: Mark Holick, Kootenay ICE|

2008-09: Don Hay, Vancouver Giants

2007-08: Don Nachbaur, Tri-City Americans

2006-07: Cory Clouston, Kootenay ICE

2005-06: Willie Desjardins, Medicine Hat Tigers *

2004-05: Cory Clouston, Kootenay ICE *

2003-04: Kevin Constantine, Everett Silvertips

2002-03: Marc Habscheid, Kelowna Rockets *

2001-02: Bob Lowes, Regina Pats *

* Denotes CHL Coach of the Year

