ICE clinch East Division, Eastern Conference top seed Sunday

For the second consecutive season, the Winnipeg ICE will start the WHL Playoffs as the top seed in the Eastern Conference.

Winnipeg (52-9-1-0) clinched the East Divsion and Eastern Conference regular-season crowns Sunday after defeating the Brandon Wheat Kings 4-1.

That result, combined with Saskatoon’s home loss Sunday against the Prince Albert Raiders, confirmed the ICE and Blades will finish the 2022-23 regular season 1-2 in the East Division.

The ICE have put together more than 100 regular season wins since the start of the 2021-22 season, and have their eye on clinching their second consecutive Scotty Munro Memorial Trophy, given each year to the Club with the best regular-season record.

Led by 2023 NHL Draft prospect Zach Benson’s 98 points, Winnipeg boasts a balanced attack; three of the League’s top 10 scorers wear ICE silks.

Winnipeg reached the Eastern Conference Championship series one year ago, falling in five games to the eventual WHL Champion Edmonton Oil Kings.

The franchise captured the most recent of its three WHL Championships in 2011.

Winnipeg will start the 2023 WHL Playoffs March 31 versus the #8 seed in the Eastern Conference.