ICE capture second consecutive Scotty Munro Memorial Trophy as WHL Regular Season Champions

Calgary, Alta. – For the second consecutive season, and the third time in franchise history, the Winnipeg ICE are WHL Regular Season Champions.

The ICE clinched the Scotty Munro Memorial Trophy on Friday evening following a 3-2 shootout victory over the Brandon Wheat Kings.

Recording a franchise-record 113 points and 56 victories, the ICE claimed their third Division title, and second East Division crown in Club history March 12.

With a record of 56-10-1-0 (113 points), the ICE represent one of only two WHL Clubs to reach the 50-win plateau this season. This is the fourth consecutive campaign in which Winnipeg has secured a record with a points percentage of .600 or better. This is also the 10th campaign in franchise history in which the ICE have notched at least 40 wins.

The ICE put together a pair of double-digit winning streaks over the course of the 2022-23 WHL Regular Season, including a 15-game run (October 12 through November 19) and an 11-game streak (February 8-28). Winnipeg’s 21-game home points streak, stretching from December 3 through March 19, was also a League best.

For the second consecutive season, the ICE have been led offensively by an NHL Draft prospect, with forward Zach Benson leading the charge. Benzon, from Chilliwack, B.C., has collected 98 points (36G-62A) in 60 games this season. Buffalo Sabres first-round pick Matthew Savoie has also enjoyed a career year, topping the 90-point mark for the second straight campaign with 95 points (38G-57A) in 62 contests.

Veteran forward Connor McClennon (44G-46A) hit the 40-goal mark for the second year running, and leads the Club in goals, while forwards Owen Pederson, Conor Geekie and Zack Ostapchuk have also surpassed 30 tallies on the campaign.

Between the pipes, 18-year-old Daniel Hauser continued to dominate on the ice and on the stat sheet, setting a franchise record with 37 victories over the course of the 2022-23 WHL Regular Season. The product of Chestermere, Alta., was a winner in his first 16 games of the season, a stretch running from September 24 through November 25. To go along with his 37-4-1-0 record, Hauser compiled a 2.28 goals-against average, a .917 save percentage and two shutouts.

The ICE added four NHL prospects via trade during the season, including the aforementioned Ostapchuk (31G-36A–67 points, Ottawa Senators), fellow Senators prospect, forward Carson Latimer (14G-26A–40 points), and defenceman Graham Sward (4G-32A–36 points, Nashville Predators).

Heading into their final contest of the 2022-23 WHL Regular Season, the ICE have put together the League’s most impressive offence; their 318 goals for are a franchise record and 78 more than the next nearest WHL rival, while their 172 goals against are third-fewest in the League.

Winnipeg has enjoyed considerable success on home ice, boasting a record of 29-3-1-0 at Wayne Fleming Arena. On the road, the ICE have gone 26-7-0-0.

On the bench, longtime NHL defenceman and reigning WHL Coach of the Year James Patrick continued to guide his Club to success, while General Manager and reigning WHL Executive of the Year Matt Cockell built another talented roster for Patrick and his coaching staff to oversee.

The ICE previously captured the Scotty Munro Memorial Trophy in 2004-05 and 2021-22 and become the first franchise to win the award in back-to-back seasons since the Calgary Hitmen in 2008-09 and 2009-10.

Having earned the Scotty Munro Memorial Trophy as WHL Regular Season champions, the Winnipeg ICE will finish first in the WHL’s Eastern Conference. They await confirmation of their first-round opponent for the 2023 WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien, which are scheduled to begin Friday, March 31.

The 2023 WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien precede the 2023 Memorial Cup presented by Kia, which is slated to be hosted by the Kamloops Blazers from May 25 – June 4, 2023.