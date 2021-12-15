ICE and Thunderbirds swap imports

The Winnipeg ICE have acquired 17-year-old forward Alessandro Segafredo from the Seattle Thunderbirds in exchange for defenseman Martin Bohm and a sixth-round pick in the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft.

The two Clubs announced the transaction Wednesday.

“We thank Martin for his contributions to our team and wish him all the best moving forward” said ICE President, General Manager & Alternate Governor Matt Cockell. “Alessandro will add depth to our forward group today and in the future, we look forward to welcoming him to Winnipeg.”

Segafredo, born in Asiago, Italy, has 10 points (3G-7A) in 19 games in his first WHL season with the Thunderbirds.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound forward was selected in the first round, 41st overall by Seattle in the 2021 CHL Import Draft.

Bohm, who hails from Prachatice, Czech Republic, has recorded a pair of assists in 15 appearances with Winnipeg this season. He was a first-round selection (59th overall) by the ICE in the 2021 CHL Import Draft.

