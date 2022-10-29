ICE add Predators prospect Sward to blueline

The Winnipeg ICE bolstered their blueline Saturday evening, acquiring Nashville Predators prospect Graham Sward from the Spokane Chiefs in a multi-player deal.

In exchange for Sward, Spokane receives defenceman Jaren Brinson, a first-round selection in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft, a third-round pick in the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft as well as second- and fifth-round selections in 2026.

Sward, who hails from Abbotsford, B.C., was selected by Nashville in the fifth round of the 2022 NHL Draft after collecting 43 points (10G-33A) for the Chiefs in 2021-22.

This season, the 19-year-old has posted four assists in eight outings with the Chiefs.

“It’s extremely difficult to say goodbye to a player who was drafted into our program and has spent four years in the organization,” Spokane Chiefs general manager Matt Bardsley said. “Graham is a very quality player and part of our leadership group. He has given everything to the organization. Winnipeg showed a very strong interest in Graham and proposed an offer that included Jaren and draft picks, which would enable us to stay competitive this year while adding to our future as well. We look forward to Jaren joining the Chiefs organization and the contributions he will make to our team.”

Brinson, from Airdrie, Alta., scored once and totalled four points in 13 appearances with Winnipeg this season after being acquired during the summer from the Prince George Cougars.

The 18-year-old was originally selected by Prince George in the second round of the 2019 WHL Draft.

