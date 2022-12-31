ICE acquire Senators prospect Latimer from Raiders

The Winnipeg ICE bolstered their depth at forward on New Year’s Eve, landing Ottawa Senators prospect Carson Latimer from the Prince Albert Raiders.

In exchange for Latimer, the Raiders receive 2005-born forward Aiden Oiring, a conditional third-round pick in 2024 and a conditional third-round pick in 2025.

Latimer, who will turn 20 on January 10, is producing at a career rate in 2022-23, tallying 28 points (10G-18A) in 31 games. His career best campaign came during the 2021-22 season when he registered 32 points (12G-20A) in 44 games, good for 0.73 points per game.

A 6-foot-1, 191-pound product of Surrey, B.C., Latimer was selected by the Senators in the fourth-round (123rd overall) of the 2021 NHL Draft.

In 121 career WHL games split between the Edmonton Oil Kings and Raiders, Latimer has collected 85 points (34G-51A). He was originally selected by the Oil Kings in the third round (48th overall) of the 2018 WHL Draft.

For the Raiders, Oiring is in his rookie season in the WHL, recording eight points (5G-3A) in 26 games thus far. A product of Calgary, Alta., the 5-foot-7, 164-pound left winger was originally selected in the third round (58th overall) of the 2020 WHL Draft.

The ICE return to action tonight (5 p.m. CT) when they host the Saskatoon Blades. As for the Raiders, they visit the Regina Pats on New Year’s Day at 4 p.m. (CT).