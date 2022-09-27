MENU
September 27, 2022

ICE acquire Nash from Hurricanes

The Winnipeg ICE added some depth and grit on Tuesday afternoon, acquiring 2003-born forward Ty Nash from the Lethbridge Hurricanes in exchange for a third-round pick in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft.

Nash, a product of Scottsdale, Ariz., has appeared in 144 career regular season games with the Hurricanes, tallying 66 points (27G-39A) and 82 penalty minutes. He attended Edmonton Oilers rookie camp prior to returning to the WHL for the start of the 2022-23 campaign.

Nash registered career highs in all major offensive categories during the 2021-22 WHL seas0n, including goals (17), assists (21), points (38), and shots on goal (168). The 5-foot-11, 178-pound right winger was originally a ninth-round selection (183rd overall) of the Hurricanes in the 2018 WHL Draft.

The ICE are back in action Wednesday, September 28 (7 p.m. MT) when they visit the Prince Albert Raiders at the Art Hauser Centre.

