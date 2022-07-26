MENU
July 26, 2022

ICE acquire defenceman Brinson from Cougars

Winnipeg ICE prince george cougars whl transactions
James Doyle

The Winnipeg ICE have acquired 18-year-old defenceman Jaren Brinson from the Prince George Cougars in exchange for a fourth-round selection in the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft.

The two Clubs announced the transaction Tuesday afternoon.

Brinson, from Airdrie, Alta., appeared in 52 games for the Cougars during the 2021-22 WHL season, recording seven points (2G-5A). He also skated in all four of Prince George’s contests during the 2022 WHL Playoffs.

Originally selected by the Cougars in the second round of the 2019 WHL Draft, Brinson has appeared in 76 WHL regular season and playoff games.

