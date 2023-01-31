“I thought they were kidding:” WHL alumnus Berlin features as Oilers emergency backup

It was a text message that changed Matt Berlin’s life, while at the same time offering the former WHL goaltender the opportunity of a lifetime.

The University of Alberta netminder was studying for a psychology mid-term this past Saturday when he was asked to serve as an emergency back-up goaltender for the Edmonton Oilers Saturday at Rogers Place.

Berlin took warm-up with his hometown Oilers in his green and gold Alberta Golden Bears pads, then settled in on the home bench to watch Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and company square off against the Chicago Blackhawks.

“I thought I was going to be sitting in the stands like I did last year [as an Oilers emergency back-up] during the playoffs,” Berlin said following Saturday’s contest.

“At about 4:30 p.m. I got a text that said ‘change of plans, you’re actually backing up tonight.'”

With Edmonton leading 7-3, the team decided to replace starting netminder Jack Campbell with Berlin for the final 2:26 of the third period.

EBUG ACTIVATED 👀 Matt Berlin, from the University of Alberta (@GBHKY), dressed for the @EdmontonOilers tonight. He saw 2:26 on ice, making one save on one shot for a 1.000 SVP% and a memory that will last a lifetime. pic.twitter.com/go9fvADKPh — NHL (@NHL) January 29, 2023

He stopped the lone shot he faced (coincidentally from another WHL alumnus in Chicago defenceman Caleb Jones), to finish the contest with a career 0.00 goals-against average and 1.000 save percentage.

“It might be the most memorable save I’ve ever made in my career, it was very special,” the 25-year-old Berlin noted.

It was McDavid’s suggestion that Berlin close out the game, a suggestion his teammates agreed wholeheartedly with.

“I was proud of our team that they came to that decision,” Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft said following the contest. “Jack Campbell came to our bench at TV timeout, we told him what we were thinking, and he was all on board. He was so happy for him, and the opportunity presented itself.

“That’s what we did, and good on the young man for going out there and making a save, and I’m sure he will carry that memory with him for the rest of his life.”

“I thought they were kidding,” Berlin joked following the game. “[Woodcroft] said at the three-minute mark, be ready to go. I went back, did a couple stretches, took a couple breaths, and was in.”

Emergency backups, or E-BUGs, have been front and centre in some incredible NHL stories in recent years: Berlin’s night as an Oiler the latest in a lineage that includes David Ayres and Scott Foster.

Berlin, who skated with Spokane, Seattle and Kootenay over three WHL seasons before taking advantage of his WHL Scholarship at the University of Alberta (his psychology mid-term was still scheduled for Monday), is taking his moment in the spotlight in stride.

“The whole day was a whirlwind, but the finish to the day was unbelievable, it was a special moment I’ll never forget for the rest of my life.”