Huskies’ Cable & Kozun earn major U SPORTS men’s hockey awards

A pair of Western Hockey League Alumni playing with the University of Saskatchewan Huskies claimed major U SPORTS men’s hockey awards earlier this week.

Former Kamloops Blazers and Seattle Thunderbirds goaltender Taran Kozun was honoured with the Senator Joseph A. Sullivan Trophy as U SPORTS men’s hockey Player of the Year as well as the U SPORTS Goaltender of the Year award. Former Kootenay ICE forward Levi Cable was named the recipient of the R.W. Pugh Fair Play Award for the league’s Most Sportsmanlike Player.

Kozun led the Canada West conference in every major goaltending category, posting a 1.87 goals-against average, 0.931 save percentage, five shutouts, and 17 wins. Along with those sparkling numbers, the third-year arts and sciences major from Nipawin, Sask., also became just the second goalie in CW history to score when he found the net in January against the Calgary Dinos.

The double-award feat was a unique one for Kozun, who became the first player in U SPORTS history to claim both recognitions since the goaltending honour was introduced in the 2009-10 season. It marked the second-straight goaltender of the year honour for Kozun.

Cable posted the third 20-point season of his career in 2019-20, registering 24 points (10G-14A). He also registered a second consecutive penalty free season, as he concluded his five-year U SPORTS career with just 18 penalty minutes.

Congratulations to our @USPORTSca men's hockey major award winners! / Félicitations à nos lauréats des prix majeurs des championnats de hockey masculin U SPORTS ! (1/2)#ChaseTheGlory | #ViserHaut pic.twitter.com/6fBc6gwYim — U SPORTS Hockey (@USPORTS_Hockey) March 12, 2020

2019 U SPORTS MEN’S HOCKEY ALL-CANADIANS

FIRST TEAM

Pos. First Name Last Name School Elig. Hometown Program F Tyler Boland UNB 3 St. John’s, NL Recreation & Sports Studies F David Thomson Toronto 2 Vaughan, Ont. Psychology/ Criminology F Grayson Pawlenchuk Alberta 2 Edmonton, Alta. Business D Nikolas Brouillard McGill 4 St. Hilaire, Que. Economics D Nick Welsh Saint Mary’s 2 Halifax, N.S. Commerce G Taran Kozun Saskatchewan 3 Nipawin, Sask. Arts & Science

SECOND TEAM

Pos. First Name Last Name School Elig. Hometown Program F Mitchell Balmas Saint Mary’s 1 Sydney, N.S. Commerce F Matt Alfaro Calgary 3 Calgary, Alta. Science F Chris Paquette RMC 1 Kingston, Ont. Military Arts & Science D Adam Henry Manitoba 5 Winnipeg, Man. Management D Owen Headrick UPEI 4 Garden River, Ont. Arts G Logan Flodell Acadia 2 Regina, Sask. Business Admin

ALL-ROOKIE TEAM