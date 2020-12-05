Hurricanes, Warriors & Oil Kings punch tickets to Round 2 of Memorial eCup

The final day of Round 1 of the CHL’s Memorial eCup presented by Kia saw three more WHL players advance to the round of 32, as Justin Hall of the Lethbridge Hurricanes, Cory King of the Moose Jaw Warriors, and Jalen Luypen of the Edmonton Oil Kings all secured wins.

Lethbridge Hurricanes / Justin Hall (4) vs. Quebec Remparts / Dylan Schives (3) – OT

Justin Hall registered two goals of his, and Dylan Cozens struck on an overtime breakaway as the Lethbridge Hurricanes dispatched the Quebec Remparts by a 4-3 tally on Saturday afternoon.

In a game that was largely controlled by Hall from start to finish, the Hurricanes outshot the Remparts by a 24-15 margin.

Schives scored a late goal with only 9.7 seconds to go in regulation, forcing overtime, but ultimately wasn’t able to overcome a dialed-in Justin Hall, who advanced to Round 2 of the Memorial eCup presented by Kia.

Moose Jaw Warriors / Cory King (5) vs. Kamloops Blazer / Kyrell Sopotyk (2)

Cory King and the Moose Jaw Warriors got a three-point effort, including two goals, from Ryder Korczak, as they eliminated Kyrell Sopotyk and the Kamloops Blazers from the Memorial eCup presented by Kia on Saturday afternoon.

. @kinger_8 & the Warriors move on to Round 2 in the Memorial eCup presented by Kia. A 5-2 Round 1 win over Kamloops this afternoon 🚨🚨🚨 #KiaCHLeCup pic.twitter.com/QXIQoztGNx — Moose Jaw Warriors (@MJWARRIORS) December 5, 2020

Edmonton Oil Kings / Jalen Luypen (3) vs. Prince George Cougars / Majid Kaddoura (1)

Jalen Luypen recorded an insurance goal with his own player as the Edmonton Oil Kings snuck past the Prince George Cougars by a 3-1 score on Saturday afternoon.

A tightly contested affair saw the Oil Kings outshoot the Cougars by a 13-9 tally.

Ya I would just stick to making youtube videos and not predictions✌🏻 https://t.co/PWcF6HGf72 — Jalen Luypen (@jalenluypen) December 6, 2020

Ottawa 67s / Cam Tolnai (9) vs. Calgary Hitmen / Luke Prokop (3)

It was a tough day at the rink for Luke Prokop and the Calgary Hitmen as they fell in decisive fashion to Cam Tolnai and the Ottawa 67s.

Ottawa built a 5-1 lead through 40 minutes of play, and try as he might, Prokop was simply unable to surmount the comeback.

Erie Otters / Brendan Hoffman (7) vs. Seattle Thunderbirds / Keltie Jeri-Leon (6)

The final game of Round 1 was a barn burner as Keltie Jeri-Leon and Brendan Hoffman went toe-to-toe in what ultimately went into the books as an electrifying 7-6 victory for the Erie Otters.

Hoffman and the Otters repeatedly saw leads evaporate, as Jeri-Leon refused to give up. Erie lead 4-0 in the second period before the Thunderbirds rattled off three consecutive goals to close the gap. A 5-3 game after 40 minutes of play was quickly tied up in the third period, before an internet connection issue in Erie slowed the Seattle momentum.

When the connection was finally restored, the Otters added a seventh strike to pad the lead, and held on for a 7-6 win.

Coming Up

The first day of Round 2 of the Memorial eCup presented by Kia begins Sunday, December 6. The action begins at 12:10 p.m. MT, with Booker Daniel and the Tri-City Americans taking on the Sarnia Sting. Other WHL Clubs featured on Sunday include Luka Burzan and the Brandon Wheat Kings, Lukas Svejkovsky and the Medicine Hat Tigers, Rhett Rhinehart and the Saskatoon Blades, Trevor Longo and the Vancouver Giants, and Ty Yoder and the Victoria Royals. Catch the WHL action on Twitch!