March 24, 2022

Hurricanes sign first-round selection Tristen Doyle

The Lethbridge Hurricanes have signed defenceman Tristen Doyle to a Western Hockey League Standard Player Agreement.

The 16-year-old was selected by the Hurricanes with the 17th-overall pick in the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft this past December.

The product of Bonnyville, Alta. amassed 42 points (10G-32A) in 33 games this season with the Northern Alberta Xtreme U18 Prep team of the CSSHL. Doyle added three points (1G-2A) in four post-season appearances.

Doyle also featured with Team Alberta at the 2021 WHL Cup tournament in Red Deer, totaling five assists in five outings.

“This is a big day for our organization,” said Hurricanes general manager Peter Anholt. “We are thrilled to be able to get Tristen signed and add him to our 2006-born group with Miguel Marques and Trae Wilke.”

Doyle has joined the Hurricanes for the remainder of the season and is expected to make his WHL debut this weekend. Lethbridge begins a home-and-home set with the Edmonton Oil Kings Friday (7:00 p.m. MT, Enmax Centre).

All 22 first-round selections from the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft have now committed to the Western Hockey League by signing WHL Standard Player Agreements.

 

