Hurricanes sign first-round selection Sharpe

The Lethbridge Hurricanes have signed defenceman William Sharpe to a WHL Standard Player Agreement.

Sharpe, 15, was selected by the Hurricanes with the 11th overall pick in the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft in May.

The product of Tsawwassen, B.C. appeared in 21 games with the Yale Hockey Academy U15 team in 2021-2022 where he totaled 42 points (19G-23A) along with 38 penalty minutes. He finished fourth in league scoring among rearguards during the regular season while finishing fourth in team scoring, leading all blueliners.

“We had [Sharpe] in the top-3 defenseman all year; to pick him at number 11, we are pretty ecstatic,” said Hurricanes head scout Rob MacLachlan after the 2022 draft. “He is a two-way defenseman, he can rush the puck, he can go end-to-end, he can score goals and he’s quick to get back on defence.”

“I know lots of NHL players who have played there [Lethbridge] and I’m really looking forward to it,” Sharpe told the Delta Optimist after being selected by the Hurricanes. “I’ve just heard a lot of great things about the organization including from Dylan Cozens’ dad.”