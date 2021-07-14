Hurricanes sign Belarusian forward Klavdiev

Lethbridge, Alta. – The Lethbridge Hurricanes Hockey Club announced Wednesday that they have signed forward Yegor Klavdiev to a Western Hockey League Standard Player Agreement.

The 18-year-old was selected by the Hurricanes in the first round, 11th overall in the 2021 CHL Import Draft June 30. The product of Minsk, Belarus recorded 11 points (6G-5A) along with 13 penalty minutes in 24 regular season games during the 2020-2021 season with the Belarus Under-18 team. He skated in five games for Belarus at the 2021 IIHF U18 World Championship in Frisco and Plano, Texas, totalling three points (1G-2A).

“We’re happy to be able to get Klavdiev signed,” said Hurricanes general manager Peter Anholt. “We hope that he will be a good fit with our 2003-born group of players and after seeing him at the Under-18’s, we are excited to see how he will progress at our level.”

The 5-foot-11, 175-pound forward also appeared in 13 regular season games last season with Dinamo-Molodechno of the Belarusian ExtraLeague A where he recorded four points (2G-2A), adding three points in five post-season games. Klavdiev also suited up with Miskie Zubry for one regular season game, along with seven playoff games where he registered six points (2G-4A) and four penalty minutes.