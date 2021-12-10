Hurricanes sign 10th overall pick Miguel Marques

Lethbridge, Alta. – The Lethbridge Hurricanes Hockey Club announced Friday that they have signed 2006-born forward Miguel Marques to a Western Hockey League Standard Player Agreement.

Marques, 15, was selected by the Hurricanes with the 10th overall selection in Thursday’s WHL Prospects Draft. The product of Prince George, BC skated in 16 games this season with the Delta Hockey Academy U17 AAA totaling an impressive 64 points (27G-37A) along with 32 penalty minutes. The 5-foot-11, 170-pound forward totaled 15 points (7G-8A) along with six penalty minutes in six games with the St. George’s School U15 Prep in 2020-2021.

“The top 10 picks in this draft were full of really talented and exciting players, but there was no scenario that we thought we get Marques at 10th overall and we are very, very happy to have the opportunity to select him,” said Hurricanes General Manger Peter Anholt.

Marques, who was one of two first round picks for the Hurricanes along with defenseman Tristen Doyle at 17th overall, will make his WHL debut this evening when the Hurricanes play the Red Deer Rebels at 7:00pm at the ENMAX Centre.

“We are really, really excited to have Marques in our line-up tonight against the Rebels,” added Anholt.