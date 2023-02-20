Hurricanes netminder Thomson named WHL Goaltender of the Week

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Lethbridge Hurricanes goaltender Bryan Thomson has been named WHL Goaltender of the Week for the week ending February 19, 2023.

The 20-year-old puck-stopper surrendered one goal in two victories this past week, posting a 0.50 goals-against average, .985 save percentage and one shutout in the process.

The product of Moose Jaw, Sask. began his week by stopping all 36 shots he faced Wednesday, February 15 as his Hurricanes blanked the Calgary Hitmen 3-0, earning First Star honours in the process.

Two nights later, Thomson made 30 saves as Lethbridge got past the Brandon Wheat Kings 3-1 on home ice.

He was named the game’s Second Star.

Over his last eight outings dating back to January 15, 2023, Thomson has allowed one goal or fewer on six occasions, posting a 6-1-1-0 record, 1.25 goals-against average, .960 save percentage and two shutouts during that span.

He was originally selected by the Hurricanes in the second round of the 2017 WHL Draft and holds a career 53-37-4-2 record, 3.00 goals-against average, .902 save percentage and four shutouts across 105 WHL regular season appearances with Lethbridge.

Bryan Thomson and the Lethbridge Hurricanes are next in action Monday, February 20 when they visit the Regina Pats (2:00 p.m. CT, Brandt Centre).