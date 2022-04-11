Hurricanes netminder Thomson named WHL Goaltender of the Week

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Lethbridge Hurricanes goaltender Bryan Thomson has been named WHL Goaltender of the Week for the week ending April 10, 2022.

Thomson turned aside 44 of the 46 shots he faced this past week, posting a 2-0-0-0 record, a 1.00 goals-against average and .957 save percentage, helping the Hurricanes clinch a berth in the 2022 WHL Playoffs.

The product of Moose Jaw, Sask. started his week by stopping 23 shots Wednesday, April 6 as Lethbridge defeated the Saskatoon Blades 6-1. Thomson was named the game’s third star.

Thomson then turned aside 21 shots on his 20th birthday Saturday, April 9 as the Hurricanes upended the Calgary Hitmen 5-1.

The 6-foot-5, 182-pound puck-stopper sits third among WHL netminders with nine wins since March 1, and has collected a victory in seven of his last 10 outings for Lethbridge.

Thomson was originally selected by the Hurricanes in the second round of the 2017 WHL Draft. In 92 career WHL regular season games, all with Lethbridge, he holds a 45-34-3-1 record, a 3.17 goals-against average, .896 save percentage and two shutouts.

Thomson and the Lethbridge Hurricanes will complete their 2021-22 Regular Season schedule this week with a pair of contests, beginning Friday, April 15 at home versus the Moose Jaw Warriors (7:00 p.m. MT, Enmax Centre).

