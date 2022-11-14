Hurricanes netminder Meneghin named WHL Goaltender of the Week

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Lethbridge Hurricanes goaltender Harrison Meneghin has been named WHL Goaltender of the Week for the week ending November 13, 2022.

Meneghin turned aside a total of 52 shots over two starts this past week, posting a 1.00 goals-against average and .963 save percentage in the process.

The 18-year-old began his week with a 21-save performance Wednesday, November 9 as his Hurricanes edged the Prince Albert Raiders 2-1.

The product of South Surrey, B.C. was named the game’s Third Star.

Meneghin, who stands 6-foot-2 and weighs 161 pounds, then made 31 saves Saturday, November 12 as Lethbridge defeated the Swift Current Broncos 2-1, earning First Star honours for his efforts.

Originally signed by the Lethbridge Hurricanes in September of 2021, Meneghin holds a career 6-3-0-1 record, 2.60 goals-against average and .908 save percentage over 12 career WHL contests.

Harrison Meneghin and the Lethbridge Hurricanes are next in action Friday, November 18, when they continue their current homestand versus the Red Deer Rebels (7:00 p.m. MT, Enmax Centre).

