Hurricanes name Kambeitz captain

Lethbridge, AB – The Lethbridge Hurricanes Hockey Club announced Thursday their 2021 leadership group, led by Dino Kambeitz who has been named the 29th captain in franchise history. Logan Barlage, Alex Cotton, Justin Hall and Mitch Prowse will serve as alternate captains.

Kambeitz, 21, was an alternate captain for the Hurricanes in 2019-2020. The Parker, Colorado product appeared in 52 games last year with the ‘Canes after being acquired from the Victoria Royals. He registered a career-high in all three offensive categories with 16 goals, 13 assists and 29 points, along with a plus-6 rating and 49 penalty minutes.

“It’s very exciting and an honour to be named Captain. I hope to leave a good legacy and leave the jersey in a better place,” said Kambeitz. “There have been a lot of great names before me, so hopefully I can fill those shoes and lead the team the way they have. I hope to lead by example so that the young guys can follow, and I hope that my play and work-ethic will speak for itself.”

Prowse, 20, was acquired from the Royals in April of 2020. The Kelowna, BC product served as an alternate captain with Victoria last season. He has appeared in 239 career regular season games totaling 81 points (9g-72a) along with 200 penalty minutes. Prowse set a career-high with 33 points (3g-30a) along with 76 penalty minutes in 2019-2020.

Barlage, 20, served as an alternate captain during part of the 2019-2020 season. The Humboldt, Saskatchewan product was originally drafted by the Swift Current Broncos before being acquired during his 16-year-old season. He has appeared in 162 regular season games with the Hurricanes over three seasons collecting 110 points (41g-69a). Barlage set career-highs with 20 goals, 38 assists and 58 points last year.

Hall, 19, was originally drafted by the Hurricanes in the seventh round (140th overall) in the 2016 WHL Bantam Draft. The Edmonton, Alberta product has appeared in 102 career games with the ‘Canes totaling 45 points (16g-29a) along with 25 penalty minutes and a plus-15 rating.

Cotton, 19, was a fifth-round draft pick of the Detroit Red Wings in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft. The Langley, BC product led all WHL defenseman in scoring with 67 points, along with 20 goals, in the 2019-2020 season. He has skated in 122 career regular season games collecting 78 points (22g-56a) along with 74 penalty minutes.

“It was a pretty easy decision for us to name Dino captain,” said Hurricanes head coach Brent Kisio. “Ever since we acquired Dino, he’s been a leader for our group and he’s a guy that works hard and does things right. We think Dino will have a great supporting cast with Justin, Mitch, Logan and Alex and Dino is the right guy to lead us.”

The Hurricanes open the 2021 regular season on Friday, February 26th when they visit the Edmonton Oil Kings at 7pm. The ‘Canes will welcome the Oil Kings on Saturday, February 27th at the ENMAX Centre.