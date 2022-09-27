Hurricanes land Zimmer from Wheat Kings

The Lethbridge Hurricanes didn’t waste any time filling the void left by Ty Nash.

After sending the 2003-born right winger to the Winnipeg ICE on Tuesday afternoon, the Hurricanes turned around and acquired 2004-born right winger Tyson Zimmer from the Brandon Wheat Kings in exchange for two WHL Prospects Draft selections, including a third-round pick (2023) and a fifth-round pick (2024).

The 2023 third-round pick used to acquire Zimmer was originally acquired by the Hurricanes in the Nash transaction.

Zimmer, a product of Russell, Man., has skated in 82 career regular season games, accruing 25 points (12G-13A). He set career highs during the 2021-22 campaign, registering 21 points (9G-12A) and 111 shots on goal in 66 contests.

The 6-foot, 186-pound Zimmer was originally a first-round pick (sixth overall) of the Wheat Kings in the 2019 WHL Draft.

The Hurricanes open the Club’s home schedule on Friday, September 30 (7 p.m. MT) when they welcome the Medicine Hat Tigers to ENMAX Centre in Lethbridge.