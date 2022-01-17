Hurricanes, ICE exchange forwards, draft picks

The Winnipeg ICE has acquired forward Chase Wheatcroft and a fifth-round selection in the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft from the Lethbridge Hurricanes in exchange for forward Brayden Edwards, a second-round pick in 2025 and a fourth-round selection in 2023.

The two Clubs announced the transaction Monday.

Wheatcroft joins the ICE having totalled 17 points (4G-13A) in 22 games with the Hurricanes this season.

The product of Calgary, Alta. has registered 61 career points (19G-42A) in 104 career WHL games, all with Lethbridge.

“Chase is a special person and has been a great Hurricane, which made this a tough trade,” Hurricanes general manager Peter Anholt said. “We’d like to thank Chase for his efforts over his time with the organization and wish him the best.”

“We really like Edwards and think he has some upside as a centre,” Anholt noted. “We think he will fit in with our 2004 group while being able to add the draft picks is big for our organization.”

Edwards was originally a selected by the ICE in the sixth round of the 2019 WHL Draft by the ICE.

The product of Abbotsford, B.C. has notched three assists in 11 games this season with Winnipeg.

TRADE | ICE acquire Chase Wheatcroft and 2022 5th round pick from the @WHLHurricanes pic.twitter.com/Up1atsB3Dd — Winnipeg ICE (@WHLWpgICE) January 17, 2022